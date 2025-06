Flames poured from an Amazon delivery van in a highway tunnel under Boston on Monday.

The vehicle fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel was seen in video shared by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Other cars and trucks pass by in the left lane as the van burns in the right lane.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The fire briefly closed the eastbound side of the highway, Interstate 90, according to MassDOT. The road has since reopened.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.