Amazon Plans to Hire Over 650 People in Massachusetts

Amazon.com is again hiring in Massachusetts.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, already one of the largest employers in Massachusetts, is expecting to add more than 650 full-time and part-time jobs in the area, according to spokesperson Stephanie Cortez. She added that Amazon has hired for 15,500 full-time and part-time jobs in Massachusetts.

The majority of the new positions will be based in Amazon's fulfillment center in Stoughton, according to Cortez. Amazon also has fulfillment centers in Holyoke, Everett and Fall River.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.