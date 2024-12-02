Amazon carts found in breakdown lane of Route 1 in Revere

Several large Amazon carts were left blocking the breakdown lane on busy Route 1 in Revere, Massachusetts, on Cyber Monday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed troopers received a report of four abandoned Amazon boxes in the breakdown lane near Lynn Street Monday morning. Aerial footage from the scene shows several large carts on wheels marked with the Amazon logo on the side of the highway.

Workers from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were called in to remove them. They could be seen loading the carts, which were roughly the height of the workers themselves, into a trailer on a pickup truck.

It was not immediately clear how the carts wound up on the highway. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Amazon for more information.