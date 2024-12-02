Amazon

Amazon carts found in breakdown lane of Route 1 in Revere

Aerial footage from the scene shows several large carts on wheels marked with the Amazon logo on the side of the highway

By Thea DiGiammerino

Large blue Amazon carts on wheels block the breakdown lane of a highway. DOT workers in neon vests are working to remove them with a pickup truck
NBC10 Boston

Several large Amazon carts were left blocking the breakdown lane on busy Route 1 in Revere, Massachusetts, on Cyber Monday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed troopers received a report of four abandoned Amazon boxes in the breakdown lane near Lynn Street Monday morning. Aerial footage from the scene shows several large carts on wheels marked with the Amazon logo on the side of the highway.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Workers from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were called in to remove them. They could be seen loading the carts, which were roughly the height of the workers themselves, into a trailer on a pickup truck.

It was not immediately clear how the carts wound up on the highway. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Amazon for more information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More local news

Framingham 21 mins ago

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Framingham

Brian Walshe 1 hour ago

Brian Walshe, charged with killing his wife, in court Monday: Watch live at 2 p.m.

Exeter 4 hours ago

‘He walked students through everything': Endicott mourns sgt. killed in crash

This article tagged under:

AmazonTraffic
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us