Amber Alert in Upstate NY for Missing Boy; Suspect Has Ties to Mass.

A boy is believed to have been abducted from a home in upstate New York, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued there, and Massachusetts State Police are on the lookout for the man suspected of taking him.

The man, Nivaldo P. Oliveira, has ties to Marlborough, Worcester and Falmouth, Massachusetts State Police said.

The boy who is missing is Gustavo Oliveira, according to New York State Police. He's about 9 years old, 4-foot-8, 100 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He is missing following a suspected child abduction in Clifton Park, New York, which is north of Albany, early Friday morning, according to New York State Police.

They said that Nivaldo Oliveira, who was last seen on the street where Gustavo was abducted, is about 41, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death," New York state troopers said in a release asking anyone with information about the matter to call 866-N Y S-AMBER or 911.

Police didn't say if the man and the boy are related.

Massachusetts State Police gave no indication that Nivaldo Oliveira is in the Bay State but said they received a "be on the lookout" advisory from their counterparts in New York.