Mom, Baby Located, Amber Alert Deactivated After Reported Abduction

Massachusetts State Police say a mother and her 6-month-old baby have been found after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday when they were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, by the mother's ex-boyfriend, who was armed with a knife.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly after 2 p.m. and deactivated about 30 minutes later when police said all three subjects were located at an address in Fall River.

The suspect, Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River, is in custody, state police said. The mother and child are also with police and their well-being is being evaluated.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Cabral forced his way into the victims' apartment on Tucker Road in Dartmouth around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. During an altercation, he brandished a knife, took the baby and fled the apartment to his car. Out of fear for the child's safety, Benson reportedly followed Cabral and entered the car herself before he drove off.

Investigators said they are not sure at this time if Cabral is the child's father.

No further details were immediately available.