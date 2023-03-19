Amber Alert Canceled for 11-Year-Old From Maine, Mom Still Wanted

An Amber Alert that was issued in Maine late Sunday night for an 11-year-old who was taken by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Topsham has been canceled.

Maine State Police had issued the alert, saying the girl was taken by Danielle Dyer around 5 p.m. The pair was said to have left in an unknown vehicle with an unknown friend.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 11:13 p.m. after the girl was safely located. Maine State Police said Monday that, soon after the alert was issued — the fifth Amber Alert in Maine's history — officers were called to an apartment in Auburn where the girl was found safe, in the care of an acquaintance who said Dyer had dropped the child off.

Police asked anyone who knows where Dyer is to call the Topsham Police Department — she was still wanted on a charge of criminal restraint by a parent.