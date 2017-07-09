AMBER Alert Canceled After 21-Month-Old Boy Found Safe; Suspect in Custody

The Massachusetts State Police have located Jandel Calcorzi, for whom an AMBER alert was issued Sunday. He was reported safe.

According to the earlier alert, the infant was taken by his biological father, Joshua Calcorzi, from his mother's Chicopee, Mass. home on Springfield Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, after a domestic assault incident.

Police said the father stabbed mother befoore taking the child from her residence.

The senior Calcorzi, 24, was placed in custody around 8:15 a.m. Sunday after the pair were found at the White Swan Motel in Newington, Connecticut (pictured below.)

Police located the two by GPS that pinged the father's cell phone. They knocked on doors until they located the suspect and baby.

The elder Calcorzi was apparently uncooperative before his arrest and initially refused to open the motel room door.

Jandel will be evaluated as a precaution, according to police, although he appears fine. His mother underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

This incident is under investigation.