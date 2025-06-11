Ambulance rolls over near hospital entrance, trapping 2 EMTs inside

An ambulance rolled over near the entrance of Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, trapping two paramedics inside.

Shortly after the initial crash, authorities said a second crash involving a Manchester police cruiser and a second vehicle was reported just a few blocks away.

Manchester fire officials said an ambulance operated by AMR was involved in a crash at the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Nelson Street near the hospital entrance around 11:40 a.m. After the initial impact, the ambulance -- which was responding to a call -- lost control and rolled over. The two medics who were in the front of the ambulance were trapped inside and had to be removed by fire crews through the front windshield.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a Volvo, also sustained damage but the driver was not injured, according to police.

While emergency crews were responding to that crash, another accident involving a Manchester police cruiser and another vehicle occurred nearby at Valley and Cypress streets. The police vehicle had one person inside and the other vehicle, a Jeep Compass, rolled over and had two occupants who had to be extricated by emergency personnel.

The two medics from the first crash and the police officer and two other people involved in the second crash were taken to area hospitals. No update on the condition of the paramedics was immediately available but the three people involved in the second crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed either crash is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.