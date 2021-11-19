Ambulance, Truck Crash on I-95 in Mass., Several Hurt

Several people were hurt when a truck crashed with an ambulance on Interstate 95 near Dedham and Westwood, Massachusetts, Friday, officials said.
At least one helicopter was being flown to the scene of the crash, according to the authorities.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash took place on the southbound side of the highway at exit 29B, calling it serious and requiring a road closure when a medical helicopter arrives.
Massachusetts State Police said traffic was limited to one lane on the southbound side of I-95.
Westwood police said five people were hurt in the crash, which took place about 11:49 a.m. The ambulance rolled over in the crash with the tractor-trailer, they said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.