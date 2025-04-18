This week marks the 250th anniversary of the first shots of the American Revolution, which rang out on the Lexington Common. To commemorate this pivotal moment, reenactors are meticulously recreating the events of that historic day, paying close attention to every detail – including the very clothes they wear.

Jarrad Fuoss, a park ranger at Minute Man National Historic Park, explains the authenticity of their attire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Look at me and think of them, right? This is part of those primary sources," Fuoss said. "This is part of how we tell the story and if you're not representing them exactly how they would have been, then you're doing a disservice to who they were."

Unlike modern armies, the militia of the time did not have uniforms. Instead, they wore their everyday clothing into battle, which was commonly made of wool and linen. Steve Cole, captain of the Lexington Minute Men, attests to the sometimes-uncomfortable reality of historical clothing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"It's itchy. It's tight. It's uncomfortable, but you know what? This is how they were and we want to honor and portray them the best we can," Cole said.

Beyond the clothing, reenactors also carry a significant amount of period-accurate gear. This includes essentials like water in a canteen, a knapsack for clothing and rations, and a blanket, necessary for extended service away from home. The term "Minutemen" refers to the members of the colonial militia who pledged to be ready for battle at a moment's notice.

"We take painstaking attention to details to make sure everything fits properly, it's made out of the exact same materials and is constructed the exact same way," Fuoss said.

The dedication to historical accuracy extends beyond the general portrayal of a soldier, according to Steve Connors, a reenactor portraying Edson Joseph Simons.

Charles Price, 94, has been proud to take part in reenactments of the Battle of Lexington, for decades portraying the only person in the fight who was enslaved, a man named Prince Estabrook.

"Each member of the Lexington Minute Men has assigned a name for one of the guys that we know from our research where they are on the common or near the common of the morning of April 19th, 1775," Connors said. "My character Joseph Simons was married, had kids. I was a third generation of my family to live in Lexington. I was a relatively well-to-do man."

For these dedicated individuals, the colonial clothes are more than just a costume; they are a tangible link to the past.

"We do it so that when people come from all over the world, they're walking away with a first-hand experience of what it was like on April 19, 1775," Cole said.