Amid dozens of beach closures, EPA to issue water quality grant to Mass.

As dozens of beaches in Massachusetts remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is now stepping in to help.

On Friday, federal officials are expected to announce details about a grant they are gifting the Department of Public Health. It's called the EPA Beach Grant, and the money will be used to help the Department of Public Health monitor the water quality more efficiently.

Many Massachusetts beaches have been closed because of high levels of bacteria, and health officials say a new interactive dashboard will be updated twice a day.

The exact amount of money for the grant is expected to be revealed during Friday's announcement.

Bacterial exceedance has closed dozens of freshwater and marine beaches across the state. The bacteria is generally the result of recent storms, that led to sewage overflows and pollution runoff.

Beachgoers have been warned that swimming or ingesting any water from those closed beaches could result in serious illness.

The EPA will be granting the money on Friday morning.