Amid dropping enrollment, Boston school officials say dozens of buildings could close

It looks like Boston Public Schools will be undergoing some dramatic changes in the years to come, likely including a major reduction in the number of school buildings.

Facing drops in enrollment year after year and significant infrastructure issues at many school buildings, Boston's school system outlined its future in a new report that was released Wednesday.

The district has nearly 120 schools right now, but it's possible that number could drop to as a few as 59.

BPS envisions fewer schools and larger buildings.

"When you have big buildings with a lot of people, it is a safety issue," said Jennifer Dines, who has three kids in Boston Public Schools.

She's also a BPS teacher.

"You need a building where kids aren't going to burn themselves on radiators, or there's more than one bathroom for all the kids," she said.

In its long-range report on its facilities, the school district says there hasn't been enough investment in school buildings, and there will have to be disruptive mergers and closures in the years ahead.

"Most of our buildings in the city are old," said Will Austin, CEO of the the Boston Schools Fund, an independent organization that raises money for schools. "Many of them built before World War II. BPS facilities are in disrepair and need significant investment and need to be modernized."

What the report does not include is specifics, like which schools could close down and when -- something BPS parents are eager to learn.

"I'd say it's disappointing they spent a considerable amount of time gathering information, saying they're going to come up with a plan, and the plan's not, unfortunately, including very much detail," said BPS parent Jess Hamilton.