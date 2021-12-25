Local

car crash

Amid Icy Conditions Christmas Day, 15-Vehicle Pileup in NH Closes Half of Everett Tpke

Roads were icy across New England Christmas morning as a system moved through -- our meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the conditions

By Asher Klein

More than a dozen vehicles crashed on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Saturday morning, Christmas, as icy conditions made travel perilous.

The northbound side of the highway was closed at exit 5 as crews worked to clear the vehicles -- some had gone off the road, Nashua police said.

The northbound side of Interstate 89 was also closed, at exit 5 as well, due to a crash, New Hampshire State Police said.

Cold overnight temperatures today. Freezing rain and icy conditions expected for Christmas with lows in 30s.

Another crash was reported just over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border with dozens of vehicles involved in a pileup.

Massachusetts has reported several crashes as well on Christmas morning.

