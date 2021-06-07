Amplify Latinx Announces Lineup of 2021 Conference Keynotes and Speakers

Amplify Latinx, the non-partisan, collaborative movement whose mission is to

build Latinx economic and political power across the Commonwealth, announced that U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat; Boston Mayor Kim Janey; University of Massachusetts, Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco; host of VICE News, Paola Ramos; and co-founder of United We Dream, Cristina Jiménez Moreta will be featured as keynote speakers for the fifth annual Amplify Conference: Activating Our Latinx Power, to be held virtually on Friday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy; Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta; Massachusetts State Sen. Adam Gomez; and Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce CEO and Executive Director Grace Moreno have also been confirmed as featured speakers.

Waltham City Councilor Jonathan Paz; Essex County Community Organization Executive Director Dr. Alexandra Piñeros Shields; Connery Elementary School Principal Glenda Colón Busher; and Lynn English High School student Carlos Prudencio are confirmed Firestarter speakers.

The Amplify Conference is the organization’s largest event of the year. This virtual convening, presented with the Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy and the Gastón Institute at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, in collaboration with partner organizations and sponsors, will bring together over 500 Latinx leaders across multiple sectors, including political leaders, community organizers, advocates, business executives, cultural leaders, and the artistic community to strengthen relationships and co-create a Latinx policy blueprint.

This year’s conference will feature data presentations by the Director of The Gastón Institute, Dr. Lorna Rivera, and president of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, Marie-Frances Rivera.

Additionally, there will be plenary and breakout sessions led by MassINC, The Boston Foundation, Latio Equity Fund, Boston Medical Center, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Latinos for Education, Massachusetts Voter Table, Surfside Capital Advisors, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, Boston Planning and Development Agency, Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition, MassHousing, LivableStreets Alliance, Conexión, Rasky Partners, Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, Planning Office for Urban Affairs, Inner City Capital Connection, Vot-ER, American College of Physicians, and more.

"Through this conference, we are deepening partnerships, showing up powerfully and unapologetically, and building on the foundations that already exist through our collective work. We are taking a bold approach to co-create a policy blueprint while also putting Latinos and the full diversity that represents us at the center of power,” said Rosario Ubiera-Minaya, executive director of Amplify Latinx; "By convening and working together, we are not just envisioning a new reopening and rebuilding phase for Massachusetts, we are setting the policies and goals to drive transformational change and economic mobility for our communities of color."