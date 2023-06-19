Amputee firefighter back on the job after motorcycle crash that nearly killed him

Impossible means nothing to one firefighter in Lawrence, Massachusetts, who is now back to the job he loves after a serious injury nearly killed him.

The amputee is officially suiting up, fulltime.

“Firefighting means everything to me,” said Miguel Baez, who has worked at the department for more than two decades. “I believe my accident is a blessing. I believe that I’m here for a reason.”

His near-death experience happened in August of 2021, when Baez got into a motorcycle accident.

“I lost my leg on impact. The motorcycle split my pelvis, catapulted me into the woods. I hit a bunch of trees,” he said. “I opened-up my eyes, I was being introduced in the back of a helicopter. I remember seeing the red light and seeing the propeller.”

According to Baez, a passerby found him and called 911.

The 49-year-old spent three weeks in a coma and had to be resuscitated six times.

Still, it was an awakening that changed his life.

“When I woke up from the coma, I was told that I had a blood clot near my heart that had nothing to do with the accident. That if they wouldn’t have found it during that period of time, I probably would have had a heart attack a few weeks later.”

“God is the main reason why I’m here,” he added.

With a new lease on life, embracing both firefighting and faith, Baez made it his mission to stay positive and get back to work.

“I had to learn how to walk again,” he explained. “Through rehab we started doing a lot of climbing ladders, started doing a lot of pushing things.”

He started with light duty at the fire station and has since earned his way -- officially -- to fulltime.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

The hero is now back on the truck, perhaps after making the biggest rescue of all. Baez… saved himself.

“I believe it was a miracle,” he said. “I have no doubt that everything is going to be possible.”

Baez is now sharing his story on social media with other amputees, including firefighters, to help motivate them to keep going.

City officials in Lawrence are scheduled to recognize him Tuesday morning for all of his hard work.