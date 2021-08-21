Amtrak Cancels Service Between Boston and NY Due to Hurricane Henri

All Amtrak service between Boston and New York on Sunday has been cancelled due to Hurricane Henri.
The changes in Northeast Corridor Service include both the Northeast Regional and the Acela, according to Amtrak.
Service on the Springfield Line between New Haven and Springfield has also been suspended, according to Amtrak.
Henri is expected to impact southern New England while making landfall in Long Island and heading into Connecticut sometime Sunday afternoon or evening.
Anyone in need of reservation assistance can call call 800-USA-RAIL.