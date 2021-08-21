Amtrak Cancels Service Between Boston and NY Due to Hurricane Henri

All Amtrak service between Boston and New York on Sunday has been cancelled due to Hurricane Henri.

The changes in Northeast Corridor Service include both the Northeast Regional and the Acela, according to Amtrak.

Service on the Springfield Line between New Haven and Springfield has also been suspended, according to Amtrak.

Henri is expected to impact southern New England while making landfall in Long Island and heading into Connecticut sometime Sunday afternoon or evening.

Service Alert: Due to Hurricane Henri, service between New York and Boston is canceled on Sunday, August 22. Lake Shore Limited, Vermonter and Springfield service is also affected. For reservation assistance, please call 800-USA-RAIL.https://t.co/BLWLW6rmyD pic.twitter.com/lP7nc0lq2Q — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) August 22, 2021

Anyone in need of reservation assistance can call call 800-USA-RAIL.