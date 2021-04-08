Amtrak Passenger Rail Service to Return to Vermont in July

The state of Vermont is preparing to welcome the return of Amtrak passenger rail service and inter-city bus services to the state, the Agency of Transportation announced Thursday.

Amtrak service, which was suspended last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume July 19.

The resumption of service comes as Vermont is preparing for its post-pandemic reopening. Gov. Phil Scott has announced plans for the state to be largely reopened by July 4, if current vaccination rates continue.

"With the Governor's announcement this week of the Vermont Forward Plan to re-open Vermont fully during the next few months, we now have a target date for when we will be able to safely resume Amtrak and transit services in July," Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said in a statement.

Amtrak requires 90-days of notice to resume passenger rail service.

Amtrak Downeaster service between Brunswick, Maine, and North Station in Boston partially resumed Monday since being shut down in mid-April due to the coronavirus.

The Amtrak Vermonter travels between St. Albans and Washington and runs through Massachusetts and Connecticut. The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express runs between New York City and Rutland, via Albany, New York.

Intercity bus service provided by Vermont Translines and Greyhound, are also set to resume in July.