Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Amtrak

Here's Why Amtrak Trains Are Stopped in the Northeast

Some trains listed on Amtrak's train-tracking site had a message that said, "Sorry, due to a service disruption, we are unable to provide estimated departure and arrival times"

By Asher Klein

Hundreds of Amtrak passengers were facing major delays in the Northeast on Wednesday, with trains stopped for hours.

Nearly 10 trains weren't moving because of the issue, according to updates from Amtrak. The cause was overhead power issues between New York's Penn Station and New Rochelle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was no indication when the issue might be resolved, but in the New York City area, the MetroNorth system was providing alternative travel at no extra cost, according to Amtrak.

Some trains listed on Amtrak's train-tracking site had a message that said, "Sorry, due to a service disruption, we are unable to provide estimated departure and arrival times. For additional assistance, please contact us at 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245)."

More Amtrak news

travel Jul 29

All Aboard! Amtrak Service Restored Between Burlington, Vt. & NYC

amtrak crash Jun 29

NTSB: Amtrak Train Was Below Speed Limit Before Fatal Crash in Missouri

This article tagged under:

AmtrakBOSTONNEW YORKNew HavenPenn Station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us