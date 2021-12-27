Amtrak Train Involved in ‘Vehicle Incident' Near Haverhill

An Amtrak train was stopped Monday near the station in Haverhill, Massachusetts, "due to a vehicle incident," the railroad service said.
It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the incident. Amtrak said would share more information when it was available.
The train, Downeaster No. 683, remained stopped outside of Haverhill on its way to Exeter, New Hampshire, over half an hour after initial alert, according to Amtrak's train tracker.
The Downeaster service runs from Boston to Brunswick, Maine.
