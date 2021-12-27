Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
train

Amtrak Train Involved in ‘Vehicle Incident' Near Haverhill

The train, Downeaster No. 683, was stopped outside of Haverhill on its way to Exeter, New Hampshire

By Asher Klein

First responders on the scene of an incident involving a train near Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

An Amtrak train was stopped Monday near the station in Haverhill, Massachusetts, "due to a vehicle incident," the railroad service said.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the incident. Amtrak said would share more information when it was available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The train, Downeaster No. 683, remained stopped outside of Haverhill on its way to Exeter, New Hampshire, over half an hour after initial alert, according to Amtrak's train tracker.

The Downeaster service runs from Boston to Brunswick, Maine.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

trainHaverhillAmtrakDowneaster
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us