A few years ago, it was reported that an entertainment center could be coming to the old Sears location on Route 1 in Saugus, only to have those plans fall through. Now we have learned that another entertainment complex might be coming to the space instead.



According to an article in Wicked Local, Apex Entertainment is seeking a special permit to open on the first floor of the former Sears space at the Square One Mall, with the place potentially offering miniature golf, bumper cars, an arcade, a ropes course, and a full-service restaurant and bar. If approved by the town, this would be the fourth location of the entertainment center, joining its original location in Marlborough along with other outlets in Albany, Syracuse, and Virginia Beach.



Back in the summer of 2017, Round 1 Bowling & Amusements was seeking to open on the second floor of the Sears building, but those plans were withdrawn a month later and the place never ended up opening.



by Marc Hurwitz





