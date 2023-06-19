An isolated shower, but a better weather pattern overall

New England is finally seeing a meaningful change in our weather pattern from the last three weeks of frequent showers and thunder. That’s not to say there won’t be a single raindrop, nor is it to say there’s not still a slow-moving storm system in the eastern United States, because there is!

For a change, the slow-moving storm isn’t close enough to New England to cause widespread showers and thunder – the storm is trudging across the southeast quarter of the country instead, and therein lies the difference from recent weeks.

Variable clouds are the rule Monday as clouds flare up at times, blotting out the sun for hours at a time, then drifting along to hide the sun in other locales while the sun emerges for others. The result is a day not suited toward sunbathing, but one with pleasant air and a light onshore wind that will keep temperatures in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland, with little more than a very isolated sprinkle or shower during the afternoon to early evening, with the chance existing for all but greatest for the mountains.

Monday night continues the theme of variable clouds, with any isolated showers generally subsiding until the predawn, when the first of a couple of weak disturbances arrives to New England for our Tuesday. It’s rather non-descript to say a shower may pop up at just about anytime Tuesday, but that really does sum up the forecast: a day where the vast majority of the day is spent dry, but a shower may wander through as the aforementioned disturbances ripple through the atmosphere aloft. Sunshine will be limited, but not missing entirely, so temperatures rise similar to Monday, landing at the 60s at the coast and 70s inland.

As high pressure crests over New England at midweek, Wednesday and Thursday both look bright and dry, regionwide, with an onshore wind continuing Wednesday but shifting to blow from the south by Thursday, lessening the ocean influence on temperature so most communities in New England rise well into the 70s with lower 80s for some inland.

Friday’s combination of a fair sky and southerly wind bumps most cities and towns into the 80s, but the slow-moving upper level storm over the southeast U.S. this week will get a new infusion of jet stream energy aloft, which will serve to nudge the storm slowly northeast. Eventually, this results in energetic disturbances aloft ejecting from the storm center and moving over New England, raising the chance of scattered showers and thunder developing starting Saturday and continuing each day into early next week, particularly during the afternoon.

Admittedly, this storm will be more diffuse and disorganized compared to recent weeks when it arrives, which is why our First Alert Team right now is expecting scattered showers and thunder those days, and probably not widespread intense action.

That said, there are signals the unsettled pattern of heavier showers and thunderstorms may return for the end of June into early July, which could mean a busy period for thunderstorms by the start of the new month, but that’s still far enough away we’ll have plenty of time to keep an eye on it and keep you posted.