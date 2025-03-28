An old-school Chinese restaurant on the North Shore is closing after 30 years

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An old-school Chinese restaurant on the North Shore is shutting down.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Jade's Restaurant in Peabody is getting ready to close its doors, with the post saying the following:

After 30 incredible years, it's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye. We've shared so many wonderful memories together—celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, family gatherings, and countless special moments with you all. From the first bite of your favorite dish to the familiar faces we've come to know so well, it's been an honor to be part of your lives. We're sad to close this chapter. Please join us for our last weekend to celebrate these beautiful memories. Thank you for being part of our journey—we'll miss you!

Jade's Restaurant is known in part for its Chinese-American fare along with its Polynesian drinks.

The address for Jade's Restaurant is 4 Bourbon Street, Peabody, MA, 01960. Its website can be found at https://www.jadesrestaurant.com/