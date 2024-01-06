The murder case involving Ana Walshe has quickly become one of Massachusetts' most infamous. But it didn't seem to be a major criminal case when police in Cohasset first announced the mother of three was missing one year ago.

Then, a fire broke out at the Walshe family's former home across town — was it related? And soon, police said that Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, was suspected of misleading investigators.

Eventually, Brian Walshe would be charged with murdering his wife and getting rid of the body. The details of prosecutors' allegations — that Brian killed Ana early in the morning of New Year's Day 2023, then used their son's iPad to figure out how to get rid of her body — would go viral.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Below, watch a YouTube playlist of our news reports on the twists and turns of the case, from when police first reported Ana Walshe was missing to when Brian Walshe appeared in court having been charged with killing his wife. Below that, you'll find a timeline of the major moments in the case.