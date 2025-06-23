2 alleged gang members charged in dayslong Mass. kidnapping, feds say

Two suspected gang members dressed up as law enforcement agents kidnapped a man in Andover, Massachusetts, and held him in a basement for three days last year, federal prosecutors said Monday, announcing charges.

Lawrence residents Isiah Medina, 25, and Rodderith Peralta, 26, have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. They are suspected members of the Trinitarios gang.

The kidnapping was reported May 5, 2024, when neighbors called police to report a man scream for help as people in law enforcement raid jackets put him in an SUV, prosecutors said. The man was released after three days in Lowell and told police about the kidnapping, with details lining up with what a 911 caller said.

Investigators got a break in the case nearly a year later, this April, when Medina was arrested in a separate case, according to prosecutors. A search warrant allowed police to look through his cellphone, allegedly revealing photos and videos of the man handcuffed in a basement, one showing a distinctive hand tattoo of Medina's.

Medina and Peralta were due in federal court later this week. It wasn't immediately clear if they had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping carries a penalty of up to life in prison, according to prosecutors.