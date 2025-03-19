I-93

School bus, Jeep crash on I-93 in Andover before vehicle hits fire truck and flees

The crash took place at exit 93, on the northbound side of I-93, closing two lanes of the highway

By Asher Klein

Traffic backed up on Interstate 93 after a crash on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A Jeep crashed into a school bus on Interstate 93 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police say. Afterward, a vehicle hit a fire truck and drove off.

The hit-and-run is being investigated along with the initial crash, which left the Jeep's driver hurt, but not with life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The initial crash took place just before 3 p.m., according to police. The bus was carrying children, but none reported any injuries.

The secondary crash involved a black Toyota, which left the scene after hitting the fire truck, according to police. Officers broadcast a description of the vehicle — police didn't immediately share more information about the vehicle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The crash took place at exit 93, on the northbound side of the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Two lanes were temporarily closed

Traffic was backed up on the highway until it reopened.

More I-93 news

Stoneham Mar 14

Pileup truck crash on I-93 causes injuries, snarls traffic in Stoneham

Traffic Mar 14

All lanes on I-93 reopened in Randolph after crash

New Hampshire Mar 13

NH State Police fire shots after stopping wrong-way driver on highway

This article tagged under:

I-93MassachusettsAndover
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us