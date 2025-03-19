School bus, Jeep crash on I-93 in Andover before vehicle hits fire truck and flees

A Jeep crashed into a school bus on Interstate 93 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police say. Afterward, a vehicle hit a fire truck and drove off.

The hit-and-run is being investigated along with the initial crash, which left the Jeep's driver hurt, but not with life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The initial crash took place just before 3 p.m., according to police. The bus was carrying children, but none reported any injuries.

The secondary crash involved a black Toyota, which left the scene after hitting the fire truck, according to police. Officers broadcast a description of the vehicle — police didn't immediately share more information about the vehicle.

The crash took place at exit 93, on the northbound side of the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Two lanes were temporarily closed

In #Andover, two lanes closed on I-93 NB at exit 39 due to rollover crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 19, 2025

Traffic was backed up on the highway until it reopened.