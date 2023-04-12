Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Andover

Andover Police Look for Missing Elderly Woman

By Matt Fortin

Andover Police

Police in Andover, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help in finding an elderly woman who has been reported missing.

The Andover Police Department said that 86-year-old Ann Mador left the LaQuinta Hotel on River Road sometime after 9 p.m. on April 11.

Authorities added that Mador is not familiar with the area.

She should be wearing a purple coat or pink pajamas, police said.

Anyone who sees her should call Andover police at 979-623-3500.

Andover
