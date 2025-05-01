Andover restaurant known for its live music shuts down after 30 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant north of Boston that was known in part for its live music in its tavern area has shut down.

According to a source, Palmer's Restaurant & Tavern in Andover is no longer in business, with a note on the website of the Elm Street spot saying the following:

After 30 wonderful years of serving this incredible community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of Palmer's Restaurant. This decision was not made lightly. Over the years, we've had the absolute honor of sharing countless meals, celebrations, laughs, and stories with all of you. Many of you have become more than customers - you've become dear friends and a part of our extended family. We are so proud of the memories we've created together and will forever cherish the moments, milestones, and the people that made Palmer's what it was. Thank you for welcoming us into your lives and for allowing us to be a small part of your journey, just as you've been a part of ours.

Palmer's served mostly classic American fare including tenders, sliders, bolognese, sirloin steak, orange cranberry chicken, steak tips, and cheesecake; its first-floor pub featured local music acts on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The address for the now-closed Palmer's Restaurant & Tavern was 18 Elm Street, Andover, MA, 01810.

