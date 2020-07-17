‘Angered and Hurt': Customers Pay Tribute as Store Clerk Clings to Life After Shooting

As the convenience store clerk who was shot during a robbery Tuesday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday, people in the community came together to honor him.

Customers came by the M&R Store to drop off balloons and light candles as a tribute to Tanjim Siam, a 23-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh.

"He's kind to everyone in this community," said customer Bernice Kiser. "I really don't understand why they would want to do something to a nice person like that. He works hard here."

"I feel so angered and hurt right now," said customer Jermeaka Thomas. "I just had to come out and show my support for him."

The owner of the store says Siam gave the suspect what he wanted -- cash and cigarettes -- but he was still taken to a back room and shot in the head.

"I miss him," said store owner Abdul Matin. "I'm very sad for his family because he's the oldest son."

Boston's mayor and police commissioner called the crime senseless and cold-blooded.

"Someone committing a crime like this makes a choice," said Mayor Marty Walsh. "A choice to inflict pain and suffering on a fellow human being."

"The mentality in the streets is you can do what you want because the courts are closed," said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance images from inside the store of the crime taking place.

They are also asking for tips from the public.

No arrests have been made.