A “frustrated” and “angry” driver who was overheard yelling at children in his SUV smashed into several parked cars Sunday afternoon before driving a couple blocks over to an apartment building and crashing into the lobby, eyewitnesses said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, barreled through the front doors of a Crowninshield Street building in Peabody, Massachusetts, sending shards of glass onto the sidewalk.

Moments earlier, several eyewitnesses saw him driving erratically before hitting two parked cars and damaging another one on nearby Perkins Street.

“It backed into the blue car here and then immediately floated back to that white car,” said eyewitness Edwin Gomez, whose wife’s car was hit. “He floored it, hit a car in front of here and then floored it backwards — hit the white car over there, which pushed it into my wife’s car.”

The driver’s Toyota RAV4, which sustained both front- and rear-end damage, was eventually pulled out of the lobby and towed.

No injuries were reported.

“Thank God nobody was killed, or hit,” said Barbara Stapleton, who lives nearby. “You know? It’s awful.”

It’s unclear whether police arrested the driver.

Peabody police couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday night.