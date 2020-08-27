Local

Anna's Taqueria Has Closed Its Original Location in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

The Mexican eatery first opened in 1995 before expanding to a handful of other locations in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Anna's Taqueria

[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The original location of a local group of Mexican eateries has shut down permanently.

According to a Twitter post from @BostonTweet, Anna's Taqueria in the Coolidge Corner section of Brookline is no longer in business, with a note out front at the Beacon Street spot saying that "It is incredibly sad to close our original Anna's Taqueria location where we've made memories with so many of you....We're grateful for a great relationship with our landlord at 1412 Beacon Street, and can't wait to see what business moves into this space; we wish them the same success and experience that we had there." The note also refers customers to its nearby location on Harvard Street.

The Coolidge Corner location of Anna's Taqueria first opened in 1995, with the restaurant expanding to a handful of locations in the Greater Boston area; all of the outlets are known in part for their burritos and tacos.

The address for the now-closed location of Anna's in Coolidge Corner was 1412 Beacon Street #1, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.annastaqueria.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

