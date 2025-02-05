Boston Restaurant Talk

Anna's Taqueria looking to open new location in South Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of Mexican eateries that has been in expansion mode of late could be opening another outlet, though plans are in their early stages.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an article from Caught in Southie, Anna's Taqueria is looking to open in South Boston, with the plan being to move into a space on West Broadway a short distance west of the Dorchester Street intersection. The article mentions that the proposal drew a "mixed reaction" in an abutters meeting that was held last week with concerns including congestion from delivery traffic and a potential glut of restaurants in the neighborhood, which has seen a number of dining spots open in recent times. The people behind Anna's will need to meet with the Cityside Neighborhood Association, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the licensing board before the proposal can become reality.

Currently, locations of Anna's can be found in Boston (three), Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, and Newton, along with a new outlet in Woburn--and another at Northeastern is in the works as well.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the proposed location of Anna's Taqueria in South Boston is 457-469A W Broadway, South Boston, MA, 02127. The website for all locations is at https://annas.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 15 mins ago

Dozens rescued from NH ski lift by rope after malfunction

Boston Red Sox 24 mins ago

Red Sox boast MLB's No. 1 farm system, per Baseball America

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us