Anna's Taqueria to open new location north of Boston

A local group of Mexican eateries is planning to open a new location in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Anna's Taqueria is going to be opening in Woburn, with the post indicating that it will be taking over the former b.good location at Cummings Park along Washington Street just south of the Route 128 intersection. An Instagram post from the business confirms that it will indeed be coming to the city, and based on other locations, expect to see such items as burritos, tacos, quesadillas, Mexican bowls, and salads at the new spot.

Once it opens, the new location of Anna's will join others in Boston (three), Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, and Newton.

It appears that the address for Anna's Taqueria in Woburn will be 4 Cummings Park Drive, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for all locations is at https://www.annastaqueria.com/

