Announcement Expected on Somerville's Phase 3 Reopening

Somerville business owners who fall under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan are expected to find out Monday if they'll be allowed to reopen soon.

Even though the rest of Massachusetts has already entered Phase 3, Somerville delayed the move over concerns about COVID-19 case trends, saying its 7-day and 14-day averages were still too high.

That means indoor and outdoor gatherings have been stuck in Phase 2, with no more than 10 people allowed, which is stricter than the state's guidelines.

Gyms have been allowed to hold outdoor classes only, with a limited capacity, but some business owners have said it's not enough to help them survive.

For the fourth time, the city of Somerville, Massachusetts has pushed back Phase 3 of the state's economic reopening plan.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone has said that if the coronavirus numbers in Somerville continue to trend in the right direction, the city would consider a limited reopening of gyms and indoor recreational facilities on Sept. 8. The businesses that fall under this category would still have to meet stringent safety requirements.

More information, including detailed guidelines for businesses, are expected to be released by the city on Monday at 1 p.m.

As of last week's state Department of Public Health report, Somerville had seen 50 new coronavirus cases over the previous 14 days, for a total of 1,104 since the start of the pandemic. The average daily incidence rate per 100,000 was 4.7, putting it in the yellow, or moderate risk, category.