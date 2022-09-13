Anonymous Bomb Threat at Quincy High School, Students Evacuated

All students at Quincy High School have been evacuated because of a bomb threat called in Tuesday morning, police say.

The threat was made anonymously at 8:02 a.m., Quincy police said.

Police were investigating and working with Quincy Public Schools. Police dogs were at the school sweeping for explosives, officials said.

The QPD is currently investigating a bomb threat at Quincy High School. Anonymous call came in at 8:02am. All students have been evacuated. Quincy Police EOD k9's have been deployed. We are working in conjunction w/Quincy Public Schools and will update you as info becomes avail. — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 13, 2022

Bomb threats are often baseless, but police take them seriously in case they pose a threat to students and staff.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.