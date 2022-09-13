Anonymous Bomb Threat at Quincy High School, Students Evacuated

All students at Quincy High School have been evacuated because of a bomb threat called in Tuesday morning, police say.
The threat was made anonymously at 8:02 a.m., Quincy police said.
Police were investigating and working with Quincy Public Schools. Police dogs were at the school sweeping for explosives, officials said.
Bomb threats are often baseless, but police take them seriously in case they pose a threat to students and staff.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.