Anonymous donor gives thousands of dollars for meals at Haverhill McDonald's

A random act of kindness was on the menu at a McDonald's in Haverhill, Massachusetts, this week.

An anonymous donation was made to pick up the tab for many customers.

“Surprise! The meal is free today, it’s a random act of kindness!” Cell phone video showed the golden surprise at the golden arches.

An anonymous person donated thousands of dollars to pay for meals at the Main Street location.

“We got the call from our manager on duty, and they just said a lot of money was dropped off and they want to pay for future meals for the customers," explained Christine Yee, the franchise owner.

Yee said once they verified the money was legitimate, they went ahead and honored the wishes, giving hungry customers a wonderful surprise on Wednesday.

“We are always looking at ways to be kind, so to see it at this magnitude, it’s just a fresh reminder of how beautiful we are as people," said Luis Martinez, the director of operations at the restaurant.

“It felt unbelievable, because you know kindness isn’t something you really see today," added David Yee, Christine Yee's father and co-owner of the franchise.

Christine Yee said she is beyond grateful for the person who she calls an angel.

“Love was felt throughout the Haverhill community and every customer was asked to pay it forward in their own special way and I think that they will do that," she told NBC10 Boston.

The Yees also paid it forward with their own act of kindness, donating hundreds of dollars to the Ronald McDonald House charities.