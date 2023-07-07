Another arrest made after killing of 20-year-old in New Bedford

There's been a third arrest in the homicide of a 20-year-old earlier this week in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors in Bristol County, who now have issued a murder charge in the killing of Lorenzo Gomes.

Xavier Luis Rodriguez, 20, of New Bedford, is being charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm, according to District Attorney Tom Quinn. Rodriguez was arrested Thursday night, and is due in court Friday morning in New Bedford District Court.

The arrest of Rodriguez follows two other arrests throughout the week in connection with the homicide of Gomes early Monday morning.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that Wyllie Monteiro, 25, of New Bedford, was arrested in Dartmouth and is being charged with accessory to murder after the fact. 24-year-old Sterling Robinson was arrested earlier in the week in Fall River, also being charged as an accessory to murder, prosecutors said.

Police in the city got a report of shots being fired around Tallman and East Front Streets early Monday morning, and officers found the victim inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue, authorities said. Investigators believe Gomes was trying to drive to the hospital when he lost consciousness in the vehicle.

He was rushed by EMS to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing and additional information has not been released.