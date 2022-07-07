Local

boston restaurant talk

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Bertuccis sign

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston.

According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).

A few other locations of Bertucci's have shuttered over the past several years, including at Alewife in Cambridge, Kenmore Square in Boston, Faneuil Hall, and Wellesley. 

The address for the now-closed Bertucci's in Andover was 90 Main Street, Andover, MA, 01810. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.bertuccis.com/

