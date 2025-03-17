Another Bertucci's location in Mass. has closed; only 3 remain inside Route 128

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like yet another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source, Bertucci's in Holliston is no longer in business, with a check on the locations section of the website confirming this, as it has been removed from the site. This comes on the heels of a location in Swampscott shutting down toward the end of last year, with that one leaving only three remaining inside Route 128--in West Roxbury, Newton, and Medford. (Other outlets between Routes 128 and 495 can still be found in Braintree, Waltham, Reading, Norwood, Hingham, Framingham, Mansfield, Andover, and Plymouth.)

The address for the now-closed Holliston location of Bertucci's was 414 Washington Street, Holliston, MA, 01746. The website for all locations is at https://www.bertuccis.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.