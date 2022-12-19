Another Bomb Threat Received on Tufts University Campus

Tufts University has received another bomb threat on Monday, the fourth day in the past week when a similar threat has disrupted campus operations.

The school said in a tweet around 12:30 p.m. that a bomb threat had been reported affecting the Medford/Somerville campus. Several buildings are being evacuated, including Tilton, Lewis, Haskell, Metcalf, Barnum and Houston halls, as well as Kappa Alpha Theta.

Anyone who needs a place to go is encouraged to go to the Gantcher Center at 161 College Avenue in Medford.

TuftsAlert: There is a BOMB THREAT on the Medford/Somerville campus.



Evacuate immediately:



Tilton Hall

Lewis Hall

Haskell Hall

Metcalf Hall

Kappa Alpha Theta

Barnum Hall

Houston Hall



Follow instructions from authorities.



More information: https://t.co/3yFQQ1iMcm pic.twitter.com/hQzGCcb5Hj — Tufts University (@TuftsUniversity) December 19, 2022

Similar threats were received at Tufts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week, just as students were taking final exams. After Thursday's bomb threat and evacuations, the university moved remaining exams online.

The threats on the first two days were reportedly bomb threats, while the university characterized the third day's disruption as a "security threat."

On Thursday afternoon, Tufts University President Tony Monaco acknowledged that the "abhorrent and malicious threats against our university and our values" were "extremely difficult for our community." He said in the statement that police patrols were being increased "for the foreseeable future."