Another day of rain, but temps could reach 90 for some next week

We wrap up one of the wettest months of May on record across Boston & Worcester on Saturday, our last day of meteorological spring! The drought is gone and all of a sudden summer appears on the 10-day forecast next week.

As we transition to June, our temps seem to be really heating up, so it’s time to put in the window AC units soon. Though Saturday and Sunday will remain cooler and in the 60s for most.

The wind speeds up a bit as the day goes on, getting as high as 40 mph around Boston and around 50 mph across the Cape and Islands. The wind will be from the west by evening, and this ushers in some drier air.

Sunday is mostly dry with some sun and pop up showers, 60s with a breeze.

Next week brings the heat! Highs reach the 70s as we start to see a warming trend on Monday. By Tuesday, highs jump to the 80s, with mid to upper 80s midweek.

Some communities may even see 90 degrees Wednesday and/or Thursday. The humidity is also on the rise next week, with a true summer feel.

Our next chance for rain seems to move in for Friday into... you guessed it -- Saturday. Then drying off Sunday into the start to next week with highs in the 70s to 80s.