Another Day of School Canceled in Woburn as Teacher Strike Continues for Third Day

Classes in Woburn, Massachusetts, have been canceled again as a teacher strike in the city continues for a third straight day.

The strike comes amid contact negotiations, with the Woburn Teachers Association calling for fair contracts, better pay for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes. But the mayor of Woburn calls the strike "illegal," and is slamming educators for "the inconvenience" impacting parents and students.

After negotiations Tuesday did not lead to a deal between Woburn and its teachers union, schools will remain closed Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a judge could make a decision on whether teachers will be fined for going on strike. An injunction was filed earlier in the week, and the city wants to see the union fined $50,000 per day, with a $10,000 per day escalator for as long as the strike continues.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We’re just concerned about our children," Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said. "We’re concerned more about our children than fines.”

Both sides have signaled that progress is being made, and yet, no deal has been reached.

Locke said that they hoped to stay at the negotiating table, but talks wrapped up around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In today’s Daily Debrief, contract negotiations continue between teachers and the Woburn Public Schools. Also, gas prices are on the rise, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is speaking out following the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols.

Mayor Scott Galvin said officials have offered to raise the pay for paraprofessionals by 40%.

“Very frustrated," Mayor Galvin said. "I think the taxpayers are frustrated. Parents are extremely frustrated. The inconvenience continues for their children."

Wednesday's court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., then at 3:30 p.m., teachers are anticipated to hold a rally on the Common.