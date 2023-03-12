Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Another Dunkin'? Booze at Neiman Marcus? This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NBC Universal, Inc.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted over the past week or so.

Asian Gourmet Restaurant in Concord Could Be Replaced by a Location of Dunkin
A restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston that offers Chinese, Japanese, and Taiwanese food may be saying farewell to its home.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Revival Cafe + Kitchen in Boston's Back Bay Is Closing
A trio of Boston-area cafes will soon be down to two, as its sole location within the city is shutting down.
Full Story

Neiman Marcus at Copley Place in Boston Plans to Open Two Lounges Within Its Space
It looks like the Boston location of a luxury retail chain will soon include a couple of places to grab a drink.
Full Story

Le's Vietnamese Restaurant in Harvard Square to Move to Boston's Chinatown
A popular Southeast Asian restaurant in Cambridge is moving across the river, as its current home is slated for redevelopment.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

Boston 23 mins ago

Mayor Wu, Police Commissioner to Hold Media Availability

HUE Opens in the Back Bay
Last spring it was reported that a new multi-level dining and drinking spot was on its way to Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened.
Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us