Another earthquake reported off the coast of Maine overnight — did you feel it?

Another, smaller earthquake was reported off the coast of Maine overnight.

The 2.0-magnitude earthquake occurred around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday off the coast of York, Maine, about the same location as Monday's 3.8-magnitude quake. The exact location was 10 kilometers southest of York Habor, at a depth of 9.8 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The seismic activity registered on Weston Observatory around 3:30 a.m.

No damage has been reported as a result of Wednesday's earthquake.

If you felt Wednesday morning's earthquake, you can report it to the USGS at this link.

Monday's earthquake was much larger and was felt across New England, from Connecticut all the way to northern New Hampshire.

In southern Maine, many residents reported feeling houses and buildings shake as the surprising earthquake interrupted a sunny winter morning.

The quake sent residents and officials in Maine and New Hampshire looking to assess any possible damage.

In most cases, residents and businesses reported confusion over what had happened. Many shared stories on social media indicating they initially thought there may have been a nearby car accident or possibly an explosion.