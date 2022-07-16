Another Great Summer Weekend, Chance of a Storm Sunday

Another summer weekend is here and the weather is still holding.

For the most part.

Go about your business at the beaches, lake and parks. Dinner outside looks good for Saturday evening, but Sunday may have to dodge a departing storm or downpour. It’s again about location, location, location.

Whereas our guidance is good at showing the overall threat for storms, it still has a hard time with placement. We’ll put the chances for a storm in any one spot at about 30 to 40%, but coverage will be random and sparse. Cape Cod and the Islands appear to be entirely spared.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Highs both days climb well into the 80s, with the humidity in check Saturday and surging back to uncomfortable levels Sunday.

Ditto for Monday. It’s then that our optimism is piqued with an approaching weather system.

This one seems different than the others (kinda like Neo in the Matrix). Our guidance is showing a widespread rain with embedded storms and downpours – a contrarian solution in the midst of a deepening drought. Some of the output is projecting up to an inch of rain in spots!

We’ll hope for the best, but realize that the models may be on overdrive here. That said, even a scaled-back version of this could provide beneficial water. Most of it will come Monday night and spill into Tuesday morning.

More heat to follow by the middle of next week.

So there you have it. While we wait to sort out the details, enjoy the weekend and be safe.