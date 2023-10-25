MBTA

Disabled Green Line train brings in more MBTA shuttle buses

Pantograph issues were blamed in Green Line incidents on Friday and Saturday and another trolley on the line was disabled Tuesday over what the MBTA called a power issue

By Asher Klein

A disabled MBTA Green Line train in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
An MBTA Green Line train was disabled because of an equipment issue in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, the fourth incident requiring the T to bring in shuttle buses on the line in five days.

The train was disabled at St. Paul Street, the MBTA said, citing an issue with the train's pantograph — the metal apparatus on top of the vehicle that pulls in electricity from overhead power lines.

Shuttle buses were running between Coolidge Corner and Kenmore Square in Boston.

Regular service had resumed by around 2 p.m.

Also Wednesday afternoon, a Green Line train at Government Center experienced a door problem, causing a delay of about 15 minutes.

Pantograph issues were blamed in Green Line incidents on Friday and Saturday Another trolley on the line was disabled Tuesday over what the MBTA called a power issue.

It comes a week after the T revealed that much of the track on the new Green Line Extension would have to be redone because of issues involving the width of the track.

