FIRST ALERT: Another Heat Wave in Boston, Severe Weather Possible Later Friday

Another hot and uncomfortable day with 100 degree-plus heat indices is unfolding in New England. Temperatures officially reached 90 degrees in Boston on Friday, marking the third straight 90-plus day and the third heat wave of the summer.

A disturbance aloft may touch off a few showers and thunderstorms late Friday or early Friday evening in southern New England, and while there’s only a 20% chance from Springfield to Worcester, Providence, Boston and the surrounding suburbs, any storm that develops would feed off heat and humidity to potentially become strong.

The next disturbance arrives from New York State traveling east later Friday evening into the night, from west to east across New England, respectively, with thunder and showers that may last into the early morning Saturday in eastern New England.

Although any scattered morning showers Saturday will tend to abate for enough hours around late morning and midday for breaks of sun to push temperatures into the 90s in southern New England and 80s north, new showers and thunder will fire in northern and western New England during late morning and midday, slowly expanding south and east during the afternoon, arriving last to Cape Cod as an evening round of thunder.

These storms will be developing ahead of a strong cold front that overturns our hot and humid air, culminating in a Saturday of heat index values in the middle 90s in southern New England before a north wind takes hold and ushers much less humid air into all of New England on Saturday night.

Sunday will feel splendid – lower humidity, cooler air with highs near 80, sunshine north and sunshine muted by high-altitude clouds but a dry day, nonetheless, south.

In fact, phenomenal air continues through the first half of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast until warmer, more humid air and a chance of showers returns for week’s end into next weekend as remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Fred – set to hit Florida this weekend then slowly drift north through the eastern U.S. – may drift into New England.