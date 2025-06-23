Karen Read

Another Karen Read juror speaks out, says she hopes O'Keefe family finds justice

This juror wishes to remain anonymous and says there was so much grief and so much joy in the moment that the verdict was read for Karen Read

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another juror from the Karen Read murder retrial has come forward, speaking exclusively with NBC10 Boston Sunday.

During a sit-down interview, the juror explained the process of coming to the decision that Read was not guilty of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe.

She says she'll never forget the sound of the crowd outside the courthouse in Dedham last Wednesday, erupting after the verdict was read that Read had been found not guilty in O'Keefe's death.

“It was overwhelming. There was so much grief and so much joy in that moment and you really felt the weight of everything we had done that day.”

Paula Prado, juror #11, sat down with Sue O'Connell for a conversation about the Karen Read trial, including her impressions of the attorneys and witnesses, and what she knew about the case before it all started.

The juror wanted to remain anonymous. She says at first, she didn't even want to be seated on the jury.

“I love my job. I didn’t want to not be there for a long time. Also, it’s a huge case that everyone has really made their mind up on.”

But this juror didn't, not until after deliberations started following closing arguments, she says.

“Everybody in that room was very smart and very committed to telling their story and their version of the story, which more than anything led me to walk into that jury room with no opinion.”

After about two months of being on the jury together, without being able to share an opinion.

“I think we started making a lot more progress when I got huge poster board paper and then worked with other members of the jury to write down the definition of every charge.”

“At the end of the day, this was an absolute tragedy for the O’Keefe family and I hope that they find justice.”

