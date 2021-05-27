Another Maine Man Charged Stemming From Capitol Riot

Federal agents have charged a Maine man for taking part in the January storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, of Gorham, is at least the third person with a Maine connection to face federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot.
A federal affidavit states that Hendrix faces four charges in U.S. District Court, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The Portland Press Herald reports Hendrix was expected to make a court appearance via Zoom on Thursday.
A phone number listed under Hendrix's name was disconnected on Thursday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press