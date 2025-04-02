Another old-school restaurant on Route 1 north of Boston is shutting down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Yet another old-school restaurant on Route 1 on the North Shore is shutting down.

According to its Facebook page, The Hardcover Restaurant in Danvers is closing its doors, with the note saying that "It is with a heavy heart and bittersweet emotion that we announce the upcoming closing of The Hardcover Restaurant....We are deeply grateful for the incredible support we have been shown over the years." The post says that its last day in operation will be May 1 and it refers customers to its two other restaurants (The Beverly Depot in Beverly and the Barnsider in Albany, NY).

The Hardcover dates back to 1974, with an expansion taking place in 1980; the restaurant is known in part for its steak and seafood dishes.

The address for The Hardcover Restaurant is 15 Newbury Street (Route 1), Danvers, MA, 01923. Its website can be found at https://www.thehardcover.com/