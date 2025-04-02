Boston Restaurant Talk

Another old-school restaurant on Route 1 north of Boston is shutting down

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/The Hardcover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Yet another old-school restaurant on Route 1 on the North Shore is shutting down.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to its Facebook page, The Hardcover Restaurant in Danvers is closing its doors, with the note saying that "It is with a heavy heart and bittersweet emotion that we announce the upcoming closing of The Hardcover Restaurant....We are deeply grateful for the incredible support we have been shown over the years." The post says that its last day in operation will be May 1 and it refers customers to its two other restaurants (The Beverly Depot in Beverly and the Barnsider in Albany, NY).

The Hardcover dates back to 1974, with an expansion taking place in 1980; the restaurant is known in part for its steak and seafood dishes.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for The Hardcover Restaurant is 15 Newbury Street (Route 1), Danvers, MA, 01923. Its website can be found at https://www.thehardcover.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Immigration 17 mins ago

Federal hearing Thursday will address case of Tufts student detained by ICE

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us