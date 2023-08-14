Weather

Another round of storms, heavy rain expected Tuesday morning

There is a chance for damaging wind and a low chance for a spin-up tornado alnog the South Coast, Cape and Islands

By Brian James

NBC Universal, Inc.

The new work week is starting on a quiet and warm note. We'll see a partly cloudy sky on Monday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.

The next storm system will be moving into the area Tuesday morning. There will be a pretty widespread swath of showers around to start the day.

A few embedded storms will be possible, but the overall severe threat will be low Tuesday morning. There could be some stronger storms around Tuesday evening and Tuesday night if the atmosphere has enough time to destabilize again after the morning rain (which will be a difficult feat to accomplish).

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A few morning showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning before things clear out by Wednesday afternoon.

We will get a break from rain chances on Thursday, but another opportunity for rain will be back on Friday.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us