Another round of storms, heavy rain expected Tuesday morning

The new work week is starting on a quiet and warm note. We'll see a partly cloudy sky on Monday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.

The next storm system will be moving into the area Tuesday morning. There will be a pretty widespread swath of showers around to start the day.

A few embedded storms will be possible, but the overall severe threat will be low Tuesday morning. There could be some stronger storms around Tuesday evening and Tuesday night if the atmosphere has enough time to destabilize again after the morning rain (which will be a difficult feat to accomplish).

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A few morning showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning before things clear out by Wednesday afternoon.

We will get a break from rain chances on Thursday, but another opportunity for rain will be back on Friday.